Feel Good Friday: This Week's Stories That Will Make You Smile

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 4:00 PM
We think we can all use a little mood booster right now...or maybe six of them?
As the world continues to deal with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, it's been hard not to focus solely on all the news surrounding the virus, including the cancellation and/or postponement of major events and movie releases, the halting of production on many TV shows and health professionals urging people to practice social distancing.
Now, more than ever, we're honored to share this week's round-up of Feel Good Friday stories, hoping they can bring a little bit of lightness to your day and maybe a smile to your face.
Some of the offerings include one NBA player stepping up in a major way to help his community in the wake of the coronavirus, while another features a young boy proving to be the best big brother ever after his little sister was left devastated by her father.
Here are six stories to help you get through the weekend, should you need a little TLC right now:
TRELYSIA HAMERTER
When 7-year-old Skylar Hamerter was on the verge of being stood up by her father for the second year in a row for her father-daughter dance, her 11-year-old brother Christian stepped in to take his place, accompanying his little sister to the dance.
"Her big brother stepped in and said he'd take her because he wanted his sister to know that she deserves a man keeping his word and making her feel special," their mother Trelysia Hamerter wrote on Facebook post, which went viral. "Y'all I literally cried."
She then added, "Just know that I'm raising someone a GREAT HUSBAND one day."
Courtesy of Banana Republic
After the NBA announced the immediate suspension of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love stepped up in a major way to help support the team's staffers financially impacted by the shutdown.
"I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season," he announced on Instagram. "I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities."
What's not to love?
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
As the coronavirus pandemic spurs school closings all across the country, U-Haul is making the difficult time and stressful transition a little easier for many students and their families as some are being forced to evacuate their dorm rooms as classes move online or are suspended.
This week, the company announced via a press release that it "will extend 30 days of free self-storage at U-Haul-owned and operated facilities to help college students impacted by unforeseen schedule changes at their universities."
The company's president, John Taylor, added, "We don't know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected...students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that's exactly what we're going to do."
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
After U.S. gymnast Nia Dennis went viral for her fierce Beyoncé-inspired floor routine, she paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, opening up about how her 2016 Olympic dreams were sadly put on hold after suffering an unexpected injury. Nia revealed it was her 10-year-old sister Maya that kept her motivated and inspired her to not give up during her difficult recovery.
So, of course, Nia and the audience (and us, obviously) dissolved into tears when Ellen DeGeneres surprised Nia by flying Maya in as the sisters hadn't seen each other since the holidays due to her packed schedule. All the happy tears!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Knowing this is a stressful and uncertain time for many of her millions of fans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Lizzo decided to host a live guided meditation on her Instagram, inviting her over 8 million followers to join her on Friday morning, adding they should bring "a high vibration and any sanitizer you got" to the 30-minute mass meditation.
"Because I Love You," she wrote. "A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!"
The "Good As Hell" singer played her signature flute, led breath-work exercises and offered words of comfort and solace.
"Be healthy, be vigilant, but don't be afraid. We're in this together. We'll get through this together. Because we always do," Lizzo said at the end of her live-stream. "We're not going to let fear become the next pandemic. Namaste."
Brittany Beard via ViralHog
They say never meet your heroes. But we're so glad this little girl did. In a recently released video from her 2019 trip to Disney World, a four-year-old girl named Belle dressed as her favorite character, BB-8, when she attended the park.
And when she was brought by attendants to meet Kylo Ren, she told the Star Wars character, "I am just a little girl dressed up! I am just a little girl!'" You know, just in case he thought she was the real droid.
If that wasn't cute enough, Belle (or should we say Belle-8?) then got to meet BB-8, with her mom documenting their meet-cute for us all to enjoy.
For the latest news on how the coronavirus is impacting Hollywood and beyond, click here.
