Feel Good Friday: This Week's Stories That Will Make You Smile

We think we can all use a little mood booster right now...or maybe six of them?

As the world continues to deal with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, it's been hard not to focus solely on all the news surrounding the virus, including the cancellation and/or postponement of major events and movie releases, the halting of production on many TV shows and health professionals urging people to practice social distancing.

Now, more than ever, we're honored to share this week's round-up of Feel Good Friday stories, hoping they can bring a little bit of lightness to your day and maybe a smile to your face.

Some of the offerings include one NBA player stepping up in a major way to help his community in the wake of the coronavirus, while another features a young boy proving to be the best big brother ever after his little sister was left devastated by her father.