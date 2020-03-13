Heidi Klum Says She "Can't Get" a Coronavirus Test Despite "Feeling Feverish"

Feel better, Heidi Klum.

The 46-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to explain why she's been missing from her America's Got Talent chair.

The judge said she decided to rest up after she experienced "a chill" and started "feeling feverish." She also said she had a cough and runny nose.

"I'm just not feeling good," she said in a video posted from her bed. "So, that's why I've stayed home to not infect any other people."

Klum said she hopes "it's just a cold."

"I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn't one here," she said. "I tried with two different doctors, and I just can't get one."

She then encouraged her followers to "stay safe" and to "stay home if you don't feel good."

Klum reportedly left the America's Got Talent set earlier this week after experiencing cold-like symptoms. Eric Stonestreet has been filling in her spot.