Mariah Carey and Her Kids Will Have You Washing Your Hands to "Fantasy" ASAP

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 12:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Washing your hands is always better when you're with the band.

As the world continues to follow guidance from health officials amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Mariah Carey decided to showcase how she keeps her hands clean in the bathroom.

In a new TikTok that was shared throughout social media, the music superstar gathered her twins around the sink. What came next was a hilarious video and trick to making sure you're following the 20-second washing rule.

"Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bastard!" she captioned the video while wearing luxurious sleepwear. "Stay safe everybody!"

The video features Mariah's iconic hit "Fantasy" playing in the background. And yes, singing is absolutely included as fans get a rare glimpse into her fabulous home.

"Me and Mariah / Go back like babies and pacifiers," Moroccan and Monroe sang before Mariah finished the lyric. "Old Dirt Dog's no liar." LOL.

Photos

How the Coronavirus is Impacting Hollywood and Entertainment

And before you knew it, the 20-second timer was up. Genius, right?

"OK this is the cutest thing ever! ODB," Holly Robinson Peete wrote in the comments section. Millie Bobby Brown added, "This is amazing!!!"

Ultimately, Mariah isn't the only star to wash her hands to her own music. Gloria Gaynor took to TikTok and shared her routine.

"It only takes 20 seconds to ‘SURVIVE!'" she shared on Instagram with video from her bathroom. "#iWillSurviveChallenge #fyp #coronavirus #handwashing #washhands #coronavírus #coronavirüs #coronavirüsü #handwash #washyourhands #hygiene."

As many pop culture fans know, the Coronavirus has had a large impact on Hollywood and the entertainment industry.  Recently, Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents suspended all tours including Jason Aldean, Post Malone, Blake Shelton and Madonna.

Even major theme parks like the Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have decided to cease operations.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Mariah Carey , Music , , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.