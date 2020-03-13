Madison Prewett's Sister Calls Her a "Great Role Model" After Bachelor Breakup With Peter Weber

Madison and Peter announced the breakup via Instagram on Thursday.

"I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season," the pilot wrote on the social network. "Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You're the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward."

He then revealed the two "have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further."

"Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us," he continued. "The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

He also gave a shout-out to Hannah Ann Sluss.

"Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago," Peter added. "You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best."

At the end, he thanked his loved ones and Bachelor Nation for their support.

"This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days," he concluded. "Thank you to all of you! This is just…another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish."