Patrick Schwarzenegger's Grocery Store Visit Will Inspire Small Acts of Kindness Amid Coronavirus

The search for toilet paper doesn't have to be an unpleasant experience.

As Coronavirus concerns continue to spread throughout the country, many Americans are visiting their local grocery stores and big box retailers hoping to buy necessities like water, toiletries, frozen items and more.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is no different as he documented his third grocery store visit on Instagram Friday morning. But while searching for items on his list at the local Ralph's supermarket, the actor had a message that may just inspire some good.

"This girl strolls by with her cart and she goes, ‘Are you looking for toilet paper?' I go, ‘Yah, I actually am.' She goes, ‘I just grabbed the last two a few minutes ago. Would you like one of mine? I'd rather you have one and I get one than you have nothing,'" he recalled. "I stood there after and felt, ‘Wow. That was a real feel good moment that this girl was willing to do that and wanting to do that.'"