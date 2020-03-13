Marlon Wayans Drops His Pants as Jennifer Hudson Performs

Well, that happened.

In a clip posted by Marlon Wayans, fans got to see Jennifer Hudsonchannel Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin while performing the icon's 1968 single, "Ain't No Way."

In the video, the Oscar and Grammy winner expertly belted out the ballad while commanding the attention of the people standing by in the room, including Wayans. At a certain point, the camera panned over to the famed comedian, who had his pants hanging around his ankles on the floor with his sweatshirt covering up to below his hips. Upon noticing, the actress walked away and laughed while Wayans repeated the lyrics back to her and simulated a thrust before pulling his pants back up. Meanwhile, a voice in the background could be heard saying, "I hate you."

"@iamjhud is Best karaoke singer ever," Wayans wrote in the video's caption. "WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO This woman sang my drawers off."

"Gotta put Marlon in a home ASAP, y'all," the voice behind the camera said.

While people in the room laughed, Hudson finished the song in between chuckles as he attempted to pull his pants down again.