12 Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Fri., Mar. 13, 2020 4:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Our love of all things Madewell is well known, but can you blame us? They make some seriously cute stuff that tends to transcend the seasons and trends.

But seeing as it's nearly spring, and new stuff is coming out all the time, we wanted to highlight the latest Madewell offerings that are tickling our fancies. From shoes to accessories to warm weather finds to their signature denim, we're pretty sure you can't miss with anything you buy from Madewell. Which means you should get ready to overstuff your closet with fashionable finds.

These are the pieces we're obsessing over this month. Shop 'em below!

Read

14 Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month

Pull-On Wrap Midi Skirt

With sweet stripes and an airy linen blend, this cute wrap skirt in a chic midi length is the ideal go anywhere, do anything piece. It features easy pull-on styling, with two buttons at the waist to add a little something extra.

Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$88 Madewell
Ruffle-Edge Wrap Midi Dress

This is the kind of dress you want to make a statement in. Bold in red and accented with an allover floral pattern, it's a little bit retro, a little bit romantic, and totally on trend.

Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$138 Madewell
Westward Layering Necklace Set

Don't skimp on your accessories! In fact, make it easy to accent your outfit with this trio of necklaces featuring a herringbone chain, a sun coin charm, and colorful stone beads. You could wear them separately, but why split 'em up when they look so perfect together?

Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$42 Madewell
The Boxy-Crop Jean Jacket

It's like your boyfriend's jean jacket, but better! With a boxy fit and cropped to sit at the hip, this jacket has a touch of that vintage faded feel with all the upscale style of today's trends. And it's made of 100% cotton, supporting Madewell's Do Well partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally.

Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$148 Madewell
Raw-Edge Henley Tee

How can you say no to a classic Henley? This one is made of cotton jersey, comes in five colors, has a relaxed fit, and is basically the ideal must-have basic tee.

Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$45 Madewell
Tie-Waist Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Hit three major trends in one! First, there's the jumpsuit trend. Then, there's the wide-leg trend. Lastly, gingham! Made of a breezy cotton/Lenzing Ecovero viscose/linen blend, this one's a keeper for spring, and beyond. Pair it with cute sandals, or some heels if you're feeling saucy.

Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$138 Madewell
Madewell x Warm Striped Straw Shoulder Bag

Stash your stuff in style with this fashion-forward take on a classic straw bag, except this one has some sassy stripes with a rainbow of colors. Sure, it's great for the beach, but you could also use it for weekend wandering... or just about anything, really.

Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$88 Madewell
Slim Emmett Wide-Leg Crop Pants

The wide-leg trend gets an upgrade for spring in this pair of cropped pants in white with a sharp blue pinstripe. Not only are they the ultimate butt-flattering pants, but the button-fly makes 'em ideal for low-maintenance dressing.

Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$95 Madewell
Denim Tie-Waist Jumpsuit

Denim jumpsuits are all the rage, and this one comes in at the front of the pack. But fret not: this one's not made of stiff and unforgiving denim. It's actually super soft and lightweight, with workwear-inspired style and six functional pockets. Plus, you can wear it with or without an accompanying tie belt.

 

Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$138 Madewell
Deville Cardigan Sweater

The weather may be getting warmer, but you should still be prepared for chilly nights with a cute cardi. This one's cropped and boxy, made of a breathable nylon/cotton blend. So basically, it's ideal.

Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$88 Madewell
The Aubrey Sandal

This chunky flat sandal is the new Must Have Footwear of the season. With a nice thick sole with foot-friendly padding and asymmetrical printed calf-hair straps to suit your style, these were made to be worn, loved, and worked into every part of your wardrobe.

Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$128 Madewell
The High-Rise Slim Boyjean

We couldn't let a Madewell obsession post without mentioning their amazing jeans! These have that perfect worn-in look with a vintage wash, raw hem and strategically thrashed knees. They even have a little bit of stretch for added comfort.

Madewell Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$128 Madewell

Here's a couple other things you shouldn't miss: stylish rain gear to get you through wet weather and some on-trend puffy sleeves!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Shoes , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.