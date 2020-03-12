KJ Apa Reveals How Riverdale Co-Star Cole Sprouse Helped Improve His Style Game

Everyone could use some honest advice—even KJ Apa.

In a new interview with Men's Health, the Riverdale star got to chatting about his shopping style, sharing, "I'm a very instinctual shopper, and very impulsive."

"I'll go out, I'll see something, I don't even try it on. I just buy it," he shared with the magazine. If you peruse photos from the actor's public appearances, it won't take long to notice how spectacularly unconventional his wardrobe is, from a star-print sweater to a salmon suit. With the help of Warren Alfie Baker, the star keeps fans guessing with looks that strike the perfect balance between polished and playful.

However, he hasn't always had the guidance of Baker. In fact, it took words from a familiar co-star to get the sartorial ball rolling. As Apa described to Men's Health, Cole Sprouse "looked at me about two years ago, and he goes, 'Bro, you need a stylist.'"