13 Talismans To Help You Survive Friday the 13th

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's Friday the 13th, and you know what that means: Bad luck is in the air. Well, if you're superstitious at least. If you believe that Friday the 13th brings personal, professional, and natural disasters, then you just may hold comfort in wearing some lucky jewelry to protect you from all of that bad energy.

Shop the 13 (get it?) talismans from Gorjana, Baublebar, and more below, meant to protect you the next time Friday the 13th comes around. It's best to plan ahead, you know!