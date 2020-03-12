Colin Hanks Is "Confident" Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Will Make "Full Recovery" Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

Now, Colin is speaking out, telling his social media followers that he's "confident" his dad and Wilson will make a "full recovery."

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," Colin began his post. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances."

"Despite the fact that I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery," Colin concluded his message.

Chet Hanks has also spoken out about Tom and Rita's health, sharing, "They both are fine, they're not even that sick."

"They're not worried about it, they're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously," Chet said Wednesday night. "But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes but I think it's all going to be alright but I appreciate it and just, everybody stay safe out there. Much love."