Kate Beckinsale Recalls Harvey Weinstein's Obscene Rant After Serendipity Premiere

Kate Beckinsale is sharing a horrifying memory involving Harvey Weinstein.

On the heels of the disgraced Hollywood producer's 23-year prison sentence, the famed actress took to social media, recalling an alleged experience with Weinstein at his home. Beckinsale set the scene by posting a photo of herself and one of the convicted rapist, both from the October 2001 New York City premiere of Serendipity. In the picture of her, the actress is shown sporting an all-white suit and tie.

"These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5,2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf, disrespectful idea possible," Beckinsale wrote. "But Harvey insisted. We flew into New York and somehow got through it."

As Beckinsale's story continued, "The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two year old daughter to his house for a playdate with his similar aged daughter I said ok. I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said 'No, you wait here.'"

Then, she alleged, Weinstein explicitly verbally berated her. "The minute the door closed he started screaming, 'You stupid f--king C--T, you C--T you ruined my premiere.' I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake. He said, 'If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your a-- you shake your t--s you do not go down it looking like a f--king lesbian you stupid f--king c--t.'"