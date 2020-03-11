Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are "Not Worried" About Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chet Hanks knows parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilsonare fighters through and through.

After the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor revealed on Wednesday that he and his wife of three decades had tested positive for the Coronavirus, their 29-year-old son took to social media to share an update on his family. "What's up everyone?" Chet said in an Instagram video. "Yeah, it's true. My parents got Coronavirus. Crazy. They're both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they're not even that sick."

"They're not worried about it, they're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously," he added. "But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes but I think it's all going to be alright but I appreciate it and just, everybody stay safe out there. Much love."