Riverdale Shuts Down Production Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Sad news, Riverdale fans!

E! News has learned that the hit television show, which airs on the CW network, has shut down production of its fourth season due to coronavirus concerns.

"We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19," a statement from Warner Bros. Television read. The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation."

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," the statement continued. "The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority."

Warner Bros. Television explained that "out of an abundance of caution," Riverdale's production is "suspended."

At this time, it's unclear when the series will go back into production.