Playboy x Missguided's Collaboration Is Perfect for the Girl Who Dresses By Her Own Rules

by Emily Spain & Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 12, 2020 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Dressing by your own rules has never been more fashionable!
Playboy and Missguided have teamed up for a special collaboration that has style lovers talking right in time for spring.
Together, the two brands have created an essentials collection for a new generation of rebellious women who aren't afraid to dress outside the box.
From tie-dye prints to graffiti style motifs, the collection elevates the Playboy brand while adding the Missguided attitude shoppers know and love. And since it's release earlier this month, items have come very close to selling out.
Whether you're looking for an oversized hooded dress, T-shirt dress or new undergarments, the collection has it all. Take a look at some of the favorites that stuck out to us below.
This millenial pink hoodie hits mid-thigh and has an oversized fit. Throw it on with a pair of sneakers for an effortless street style look.
The biker short trend isn't going anywhere thanks to more than a few celebrities. If spandex shorts aren't your thing, these jersey shorts with an elastic waist make for a stylish alternative. Not to mention, the side zipper detail is everything.
This thin gold chain features Playboy's iconic bunny profile and serves as a great layering piece.
Pair this oversized shirt with sneakers for a casual on-the-go look. It also comes in a variety of colors!
You can dress this skirt up or down by pairing it with a crop blouse or basic tee. The jersey fabric and ribbed waistband will hug you in all the right places.
This cotton bra makes sure you feel sexy and comfortable. It's perfect for lounging around the house and watching The Girls Next Door re-runs.
We love a matching set! The highwaisted style will make you feel confident by accentuating your curves.
This sheer mesh crop top was made for festival season. The pink playboy bunny print will add a pop of color to any outfit.
These plush slippers, adorned with embroidered detailing, will make it hard to leave the house! Having a cozy pair of slippers on hand is always a good idea.
Luxurious and cute, these satin pajamas will make hitting snooze even more tempting. The Playboy iconography instantly ups your pajama game, too.
