On My Block Is Growing Up and Getting Darker in Season 3

Season three of On My Block is here, and the bags are off!

Season two of the Netflix series ended with a little kidnapping cliffhanger, and the new highly anticipated season picks up with the reveal of who did it and why. From there, as the cast tells E!'s Will Marfuggi, it's an adventure, and some things have changed.

"It's like On My Block grows up and gets darker," says Jason Genao. "It's like, this is a little bit for my mom too. Like let's get the adults involved."

Diego Tinoco says the darker, more adult content is the stuff an actor dreams of "to help them grow as artists," so he had a particularly good time diving into that part of the season.

It's not all dark though. Brett Gray and Sierra Capri say that while there are dark elements, there's some light in there too.

"We played so much this season, and I feel like were in so many different locations," Capri says. "That to me is one of the funnest parts of the season."