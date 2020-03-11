The Bachelorette Star Tyler Gwozdz's Cause of Death Revealed

The Bachelorette star Tyler Gwozdz's cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner in the state of Florida, the reality TV personality "died as a result of opioid toxicity (heroin)."

His cause of death was also cited as "an accident."

According to the documents, which were obtained by E! News, Tyler's girlfriend stated that he used heroin some time prior to his passing in mid-January.

"Given this information and a lack of admission specimens for testing his death is best classified as Opioid Toxicity (Heroin). It is possible that the offending agent could have been a different substance than heroin," the document stated. "However, given the circumstances it is best classified as such. If additional information becomes available in the future, it will be evaluated, and if needed the cause of death amended."

Tyler, who competed in Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, died earlier this year.