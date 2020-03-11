Rosie O'Donnell Throws Shade at Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Return to The View

Rosie O'Donnell is taking some time to throw some shade.

On Wednesday morning, Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to The View to serve as a guest co-host.

Joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain, the talk-show host discussed a variety of topics including the Coronavirus, Harvey Weinstein's sentencing, politics and other "Hot Topics."

But after the show aired on the East Coast, Rosie couldn't help but react to the headlines surrounding Elisabeth's return.

"Oh dear god - not again - enough with her," Rosie shared on Twitter after spotting an article about the show. When one follower questioned why they would bring Elisabeth back, Rosie simply replied, "no idea."

While Elisabeth has yet to address the social media comments, the Point of View author appeared grateful to have the opportunity to appear on the show. In addition to bringing awareness to Nashville's rebuilding efforts following a deadly tornado, the former Fox News host also supported The Positivity Project.