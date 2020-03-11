A Breakdown of Katy Perry's Bold and Colorful Pregnancy Style

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 11, 2020 1:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Katy Perry's latest wardrobe is a maternity dream come true. 

Last week, the famed songstress revealed to the world that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. With the baby news out of the bag, Perry tweeted she's "so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore...or carry around a big purse."

Indeed, in the days leading up to the personal announcement, the star had camouflaged her budding baby bump with flared dresses, clutches, oversized jackets and even bundled in a fur coat. Then, on March 4, she released a new track, "Never Worn White," and uncovered her bump in the final moments of an accompanying music video.

Since then, the star has been donning an array of standout, colorful styles, sartorially embracing her pregnancy in a very fun way. 

Photos

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Whether on stage or the street, Perry has not shied away from vibrant colors and pops of prints in her pregnancy wardrobe, whether with a flower-print sheath dress for shopping or a bubblegum pink sequined and caped romper for a show. 

Fans can always count on Perry to take a playful approach to fashion and it's clear she's keeping that same spirit when it comes to her maternity wear. 

See her standout pregnancy looks for yourself in E!'s gallery below!

Katy Perry

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Flared Fun

Before her pregnancy announcement, Katy Perry stepped out on the blue carpet at the American Idol premiere in a bell-sleeved pink printed dress that flared out at the waist.   

Katy Perry, Pregnancy Style

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Purse Diversion

While out on Valentine's Day, Perry was dressed up and toting a pink purse over her stomach. 

Katy Perry

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Colors Galore

Seven days into March, the songstress proudly posed with her budding baby bump in a multi-colored sweater dress in Australia. 

Article continues below

Katy Perry, Pregnancy Style

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Peace, Love and Girls

While performing during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, the mom-to-be was the epitome of girl power in this pink design. 

Katy Perry

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Female Fashion

During her performance, Perry kept her woman-themed ensembles going with this purple shift dress. 

Katy Perry

SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Baby on Board

The expectant star playfully cradled her baby bump in a pink sequined and caped romper. 

Article continues below

Katy Perry

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Flower Power

The performer did some shopping in Melbourne while dressed in this striking sheath. 

Katy Perry, Pregnancy Style

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

For a concert for firefighters and communities in Victoria, Australia, Perry opted for this vibrant and voluminous dress with blue sneakers. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Katy Perry , Babies , Pregnancies , Fashion , Style , Style Collective , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.