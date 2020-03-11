See the Best Celebrity "Flip the Switch" Challenges

Challenge accepted!

For those who find themselves scrolling through TikTok, Instagram or other social media platforms, chances are you've come across the "Flip the Switch" challenge.

Ordinary people play off of Drake's lyrics from his 2018 single "Nonstop" to create fun-filled videos, which include dancing, wardrobe changes and more all at the flip of a switch.

In just the past few days alone, #FlipTheSwitch has started trending thanks to must-see videos from Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.

And as a matter of fact, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were #CoupleGoals when they participated in the challenge. After all, they're not a regular parent; they're a cool parent.

Fortunately, it's not too late to participate in the innocent fun that doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. We compiled some of our favorite transformations from the past few days from actors, talk-show hosts, athletes and more.

Perhaps they will give you the inspiration you need to conquer one irresistible pop culture challenge. Keep scrolling below.

Flip the Switch Gallery, Dr. Oz, Jenna Hager Bush

Tik Tok

Dr. Oz & Jenna Bush Hager

Perhaps the Flip the Switch challenge is just what the doctor ordered.

Flip the Switch Gallery, Camila Cabello, Calvit Jr.

Tik Tok

Camila Cabello & Calvit Jr.

"We had to do it," Camila shared on Instagram when participating in the challenge with her choreographer.

Flip the Switch Gallery, Camila Cabello, Calvit Jr.

Tik Tok

Camila Cabello & Calvit Jr.

"The things we do for our children @camila_cabello love you!!" Calvit shared on Instagram. "Follow on tik tok @theecalvit let the roast begin."

Flip the Switch Gallery, Emily Ratajkowski, Fat Jewish, Josh Ostrovsky

Tik Tok

Emily Ratajkowski & Fat Jewish

Rule No. 1 in perfecting this challenge?

Flip the Switch Gallery, Emily Ratajkowski, Fat Jewish, Josh Ostrovsky

Tik Tok

Emily Ratajkowski & Fat Jewish

You have to dress the part. Well done you two!

Flip the Switch Gallery, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

Tik Tok

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

Everything seems normal on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, right?

Flip the Switch Gallery, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

Tik Tok

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

Time to Flip the Switch!

Flip the Switch Gallery, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

Tik Tok

Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie

"Always up for the challenge #fliptheswitch," Savannah shared on Instagram after participating with her Today co-host.

Flip the Switch Gallery, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

Tik Tok

Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie

Who wore the bright yellow dress better?

Flip the Switch Gallery, Elizabeth Warren, Kate McKinnon

Tik Tok

Elizabeth Warren & Kate McKinnon

Live from New York, it's an epic Flip the Switch challenge!

Flip the Switch Gallery, Elizabeth Warren, Kate McKinnon

Tik Tok

Elizabeth Warren & Kate McKinnon

During her appearance on Saturday Night Live, the United States senator had some fun with the comedian who loves to impersonate her.

Flip the Switch Gallery, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Tik Tok

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

The couple that TikToks together, stays together!

Flip the Switch Gallery, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Tik Tok

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

"Late night Tiktoks @jlo," A-Rod shared on Instagram before getting rave reviews from his fans and followers.

