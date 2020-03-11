Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are "Without a Doubt" a Couple: Inside Their Budding Romance

Looks like things are heating up between Ben Affleck and Anna de Armas.

Last week, the two Deep Water co-stars were photographed together in her hometown of Havana, Cuba, sparking romance rumors. This past weekend, Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, began vacationing in Costa Rica and E! News has learned they have been showing much PDA.

"They are without a doubt a couple," an eyewitness told E! News on Wednesday. "They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot. They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly is very into Ana."

"They have been staying at their home on the beach relaxing," the eyewitness said. "The weather has been very hot and they are trying to stay cool inside. They've been coming out for sunset walks each day and look very happy together."