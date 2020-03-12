Who Will Grey's Anatomy Hook Jo Up With Now That Alex Is Gone?

Dr. Jo Wilson is back on the market.

Now that Grey's Anatomy has finally said goodbye to OG character Dr. Alex Karev in truly shocking fashion after Justin Chambers' sudden departure from the series in January, leaving Jo (Camilla Luddington) stunned as she learned her husband had children with long-lost love Izzie Stevens and was both divorcing her and leaving her all his shares in Grey Sloan Memorial, it's time to look towards the future.

Namely, Jo's future romantic prospects.

Sure, there will be a mourning period as Jo processes the way in which her world just turned upside down. But that will end and then the show will get back to what it does best: pairing her off with someone new. (And as for Luddington's real-life pregnancy with baby No. 2 that she just announced, here's hoping the show does not add an especially cruel twist to this whole Alex debacle and make her pregnant with his child after he abandoned her. There's enough baby drama going on with Amelia. We don't need any more. )