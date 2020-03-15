Kept Us Waiting: Westworld and 13 More Shows With Major Gaps Between Seasons

These violent delights have violent ends.

That's the line from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet that's become something of a catchphrase for Westworld over the course of the HBO sci-fi thriller's first two seasons. Of course, given the wait fans of the show have had to endure for a third season to finally arrive, the word "eventually" ought to be tacked on to the end of the phrase.

When the show returns on Sunday, March 15, not only will it look quite a bit different, as Dolores, Evan Rachel Wood's heroic robot, has finally made it out of the ghoulish theme park that's housed the show for its run, ready to track down its shadowy creators in a future-set Los Angeles, and new cast members Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe and Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi, among others, have joined the cast, but it will have been after quite some time. After all, the season two finale aired all the way back in June 2018.