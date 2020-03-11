Vanessa Lachey Credits Shower Sex for Keeping Nick Lachey Marriage Strong

Obviously, love is in the air!

While many contestants on Netflix's hit series Love Is Blind have developed strong bonds and relationships, credit has to be given to the show's hosts.

Oh yes, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey have built an unbreakable connection that has resulted in three kids and a long-lasting marriage.

So what are Vanessa's tips to keeping relationships alive and strong?

"Shower sex," the Love Is Blind co-host shared on today's new episode of The Bellas Podcast. "I love you Nick. So I'm in the shower and I'm like, ‘I have a full day. You have a full day. It's either now or never.' The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex."

Co-host Nikki Bella weighted in and admitted that she used to have shower sex with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. According to the Total Bellas star, "we stopped" because "I think we need a bigger shower."