The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals What Really Happened With Peter Weber and Hannah Brown

Hannah Ann Sluss is spilling the tea on how Peter Weber really felt about Hannah Brown.

The Bachelor contestant opened up about the subject during Monday's episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin.

According to the podcast, Sluss and Weber got engaged in late November, and he told her he needed to speak to the former Bachelorette in January.

"He told me he needed to talk to Hannah Brown because he needed closure and was trying to convince me that I should feel comfortable with that," Sluss said. "I'm like, 'We're engaged.'"

Sluss also reminded the podcast hosts she wasn't on the group date when Brown returned and had a heart-to-heart talk with Weber.

"I had not seen that episode of them all cozy, cozy up in a couch, him crying and her possibly coming back into the house. I had no idea, like none!" she said. "And so, when he brought that up, I'm like, 'Wait, what? I know she came back in the season, but can you explain more?' And that was kind of when that episode was coming out."