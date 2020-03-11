Time's Up Reacts to Harvey Weinstein's 23-Year Prison Sentence

The Time's Up Foundation hopes Harvey Weinstein's prison sentence brings survivors of his sexual misconduct "some measure of peace."

On Wednesday, a New York criminal court sentenced the 67-year-old former film producer to 23 years behind bars, a few weeks after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann. During his trial, several other women also testified against Weinstein, at the request of prosecutors aiming to bolster their case against him.

"First and foremost, we are grateful for the courage and strength of Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young, who bravely testified in court, and we remain in solidarity with the more than 100 survivors who suffered abuse, harassment, and rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein," Times Up said in a statement on Wednesday.

The foundation, as well as the #MeToo movement, were started a soon after dozens of women publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct in late 2017. Times Up's goal is to "create a society free of gender-based discrimination in the workplace and beyond" by "helping change culture, companies, and laws."