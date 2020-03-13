How The Hunt Became the Year's Most Controversial Movie Before Anyone Ever Saw It

The Hunt is on. Again.

Nearly six months after the satirical thriller from writer Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and producer Jason Blum (The Purge, Get Out) was initially set to premiere, the film is finally seeing the light of day. And it arrives on the heels of a media campaign that drives home just what a strange life this film has had before anyone outside of a small handful ever even saw it.

"The most talked about movie of the year," the film's new poster reads," is one that no one's actually ever seen." Surrounding that new tagline are pull quotes from all the places who, indeed, chimed in on The Hunt without ever laying eyes on it.

"A disturbance to our country," the one at the very top reads, while words like "dangerous," "sick" and "demented and evil" jump off the page, set apart in a different font.

No one involved set out to create the sort of film that would ignite such a firestorm. At least, not entirely.