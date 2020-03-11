All the Details on Hannah Ann Sluss' Engagement Ring From Bachelor Peter Weber

Oh, what a night.

It was an explosive season finale for Bachelor star Peter Weber. On Tuesday night, viewers saw the pilot get down on one knee to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss, but things got off to a bumpy start. During his proposal, Peter mentioned that contestant Madison Prewett had left the show a few days prior. But, Peter failed to mention why Madison left, which would later play a major role in their relationship.

After getting engaged on the finale, Peter and Hannah Ann went on to split, with Peter telling Hannah Ann that he couldn't give her his whole heart. As Bachelor Nation saw during their emotional breakup, Peter still had strong feelings for Madison.

"All I've ever asked for, is for someone to give me their whole heart like I'm giving mine to them. And you took away my first engagement," Hannah Ann told Peter. "You took that away from me. 'Cause I trusted you, and that's what you have continued to ask me to do. 'Be patient with me. Have faith in me.'"