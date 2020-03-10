Peter Weber's Mom Picks a Shocking Fight With Madison Prewett on The Bachelor Finale

Barbra Weber has spoken.

Throughout Tuesday night's The Bachelor finale, fans were made aware of just how unenthusiastic Peter Weber's mom was about him reuniting with Madison Prewett. In the bottom left-hand corner, a small inset revealed every shaking head, grimace and eye-roll the mom made as Peter and Madi rejoiced in their shared love for one another.

Of course, the cameras were largely focused on Peter and Madi, who were discussing the potential future they have together. But eventually, Chris Harrisondecided it was time Barb got a word in. After all, she was all anyone could talk about after Monday night's episode.

While most mother's would hold back their criticism for fear of upsetting their son, Barbra let it rip. "You know, the show last night, it didn't show everything. And I've gotten a lot of love, let me say, on my DMs. But I will say, when I went for Hannah Ann, it was because she was the one who embraced me with love," the mother-of-two reasoned. "She was so organic, she was just so loving towards me. And I just loved her. The next day, we met Madison, and it started out rocky... rocky road."