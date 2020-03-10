The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Is the Real MVP After Peter Weber Breakup

As the old saying goes: every rose has its thorn.

During The Bachelor's part two finale, Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss had an emotional conversation that ended with the two of them feeling heartbroken and in tears.

Just moments after it was revealed that they became engaged, the pair finally sat down with each other after not being together for a month. Hannah Ann flew into Los Angeles to meet with the 28-year-old star.

"I think we both know this has been hard," the 23-year-old model told the pilot. "When I said, 'yes' to you, I said yes to a partnership. And I said yes to us being teammates and us working through things together... but if you can't give me that love in return, then that's not a relationship."

She continued, "I told you I would stay by your side... even if it killed me [but] it has to be 50/50."