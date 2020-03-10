Peter Weber Proposes to Hannah Ann During The Bachelor Finale

Peter Weberis ready to start a new chapter in his life with Hannah Ann Sluss by his side.

During the Bachelor finale, the pilot popped the big question to none other than Hannah Ann, after Madison Prewitt decided Peter wasn't the man for her. She made her dramatic decision to leave just days before Peter would reveal the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

Though he was heartbroken, the 28-year-old chose to follow in the footsteps of Bachelors and Bachelorettes before him and carry on with the final rose ceremony.

Before he got down on one knee, however, he FaceTimed Hannah Ann's dad to ask for her hand in marriage. Despite her father's previous apprehension, he gave an enthusiastic yes.

Then, just as Peter convinced himself he was "100 percent certain" Hannah Ann was the woman for him, Chris Harrisonrevealed he was "not positive" if she was going to show up to the final rose ceremony.