Stay Dry With Stylish Rain Gear for Spring

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., Mar. 12, 2020 5:30 AM

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring collage

E! Illustration

Do you tell yourself every year that you need to invest in rain gear, only to forget all about it until it inevitably downpours? Same here. So take this as your reminder to get ahead of the spring showers this year by purchasing rain boots, a rain jacket, and an umbrella.

The good news is that dressing for inclement weather does not mean having to sacrifice even an ounce of your personal style. You'll be showered with compliments when you wear these picks from Lululemon, Athleta, and more.

These $27 Rain Boots Have 1,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Rain Chaser Jacket in Wild Bluebell

Stand out from your dreary surroundings in this bold blue rain jacket. Its cropped length is super flattering, plus it's breathable for running.

 

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring
$198 Lululemon
Hunter Original Refined High Gloss Quilted Waterproof Rain Boot

We never thought we'd use "rain boots" and "chic" in the same sentence, but these Hunter rain boots are just that. Their diamond-quilted rubber is reminiscent of high-end riding boots. 

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring
$195 Nordstrom
The North Face Venture 2 Jacket

We love the fresh pink shade of this raincoat for spring. Plus, you can rest assured that it will keep you dry—The North Face is super reliable. 

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring
$99 Revolve
Jeffrey Campbell Forecast Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boot

For rain boots on a budget that will go with any outfit, check out these Jeffrey Campbell waterproof Chelsea boots. Nobody at the office will even realize they're rain boots.

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring
$35 Nordstrom Rack
Original Tour Ballet Flats in Echo Pink

If you think only rain boots will protect your feet from the rain, think again. These super unique rain flats from Hunter are changing the game. They travel well, thanks to their small size, and can even be folded up. 

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring
$95
$48 Hunter
Acadia Jacket

If it's lightly misty out, pop on this cropped jacket from Athleta. It has bungee cords at the waist and on the sleeves so that you can customize your fit.

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring
$158 Athleta
ShedRain Bubble Umbrella

If you want to stay completely dry, yet still be able to see past your umbrella, make like the royals and pack this clear bubble option. It garners rave reviews, with 94% of Target buyers saying they would recommend it to a friend.

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring
$19 Target
Raincheck Packable Raincoat in Pale Lilac

If you're into pastels for spring, this is the lilac rain coat for you. It even folds into a fanny pack for easy toting, in case you're headed out for a walk and not sure if it will start sprinkling. 

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring
$98 Madewell
Double Time Denim Jacket

A jean jacket isn't exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a rainy day, but this one is special. It actually has a water-repellent coating that will protect you from light mists. Plus, it has a removable inner vest with a hood in case you get either hot or cold.

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring
$178 Athleta
Steve Madden Iridescent Stick Umbrella

If you want to make a statement with your umbrella, look no further than this Steve Madden find. Its iridescent sheen will catch eyes in the gloom.

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring
$24 Macy's
O'Neill Waterproof Crop Elastic Bottom Woven Jacket

You can't go wrong with this simple windbreaker in a flattering green shade for lighter rains. Its relaxed, casual fit is super comfortable.

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring
$64 Amazon
Burberry Walking Check Umbrella

Burberry umbrellas are a classic, and if you want to splash out, make one the statement piece of your rainy-day outfit. Its iconic check pattern will leave you feeling like you're strolling the streets of London in the midst of a shower. 

Ecomm: Rain gear for spring
$400 Nordstrom

