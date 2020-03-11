This Chic $15 Tote Has 1,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

As always, you don't just have to take our word for it. Hundreds of real people swear by this shoulder bag, giving it a five-star review.

"This is a nice-looking, economical tote, offered in a plethora of colors," shared one satisfied customer who has purchased many of the bags. "I have 6 of these bags in crazy colors. I love them, and if properly and easily maintained, they may actually last 20 years."

Another happy customer who shared photos of the bag agrees: "This bag is the perfect bag for work while still being stylish. The inside of the bag is a soft suede material and the outside is made of a faux leather. I got the lavender/purple color and I absolutely love it because it makes the purse look feminine, classic, and professional at the same time."

And this rave review sums it all up: "I LOVE THIS PURSE! I am a busy mom, attorney, and wife, and I need a big purse that can hold a lot of items while also being cute. This is perfect! I can't believe the price either. I bought the pink version, which is beautiful ... I've taken this purse to target, Trader Joe's, and all other types of stores and it's so nice! It has a good-sized pocket inside that can hold all my small items like gum or headphones, and a big bottom area that can hold my wallet. It's even big enough for my work padfolio or iPad to fit inside, which is super convenient for court runs or coffee shop visits. I might get this purse in back or gray too, because it's so well made for the price. Highly recommended!"