Charlie Sheen Slams Corey Feldman's Claim That He Raped Corey Haim as a Teen

Charlie Sheenis vehemently denying Corey Feldman's claim that he raped Corey Haim on the set of the film Lucas.

E! News can confirm Sheen was accused of raping a then-13-year-old Haim on the set of the 1986 film Lucas in Feldman's new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. According to Entertainment Weekly, Feldman specifically alleged, "He told me, 'Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'"

Feldman's ex Susannah Sprague also echoed his accusations.

However, Sheen told The Huffington Post, "These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred." He also stated he hopes people will take into consideration "what [Haim's] mother Judy Haim has to say."

In 2017, Judy defended Charlie from the accusations, which were initially made public by the National Enquirer and actor Dominick Brascia. "My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up... If my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up," Haim insisted.