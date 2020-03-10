Charlie Sheen Slams Corey Feldman's Claim That He Raped Corey Haim as a Teen

Thos Robinson/Getty Images for AFM, Paul Best/Getty Images for EcoLuxe, Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Charlie Sheenis vehemently denying Corey Feldman's claim that he raped Corey Haim on the set of the film Lucas.
E! News can confirm Sheen was accused of raping a then-13-year-old Haim on the set of the 1986 film Lucas in Feldman's new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. According to Entertainment Weekly, Feldman specifically alleged, "He told me, 'Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'"
Feldman's ex Susannah Sprague also echoed his accusations.
However, Sheen told The Huffington Post, "These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred." He also stated he hopes people will take into consideration "what [Haim's] mother Judy Haim has to say."
In 2017, Judy defended Charlie from the accusations, which were initially made public by the National Enquirer and actor Dominick Brascia. "My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up... If my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up," Haim insisted.
Corey Haim himself never named Charlie Sheen as his rapist during his short life. He died of pneumonia at the age of 38.
Though Haim never publicized his alleged sexual abuse, his mother did claim he was sexually abused during his career. On the Dr. Oz Show, she alleged another unnamed man was the person who assaulted her son.
Over the years, these allegations have been brought up numerous times. Sheen previously took the National Enquirer to court for defamation of character. Eventually, Sheen voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit in 2018, with a spokesperson for the Enquirer telling TheWrap in 2018 that they "amicably resolved" the case out of court.
E! News has reached out to Sheen's reps for comment.