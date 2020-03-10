Go Inside Queer Eye Star Tan France's $2 Million Hollywood Home

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 2:08 PM

It's makeover time!

Queer Eye star Tan France is now the proud owner of a $2.5 million home in the coveted Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, Variety confirmed on Tuesday.

While the 36-year-old TV personality is known for his fashion expertise on the hit Netflix show, it looks like he'll get to tap into another side of style: home design.

Even if France is out of his element, luckily he's close friends his interior designer co-star, Bobby Berk. But we digress.

As for the Next in Fashion host's new digs? The house boasts three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an unbelievable view of the Sunset Strip and nearly 3,000-square feet.

Moreover, the 1920s-style Spanish villa is already a sight to see with its colorful and tile-adorned stairway, its lavish kitchen with marble countertops and a massive island, its refreshingly vibrant patio that includes a built-in grill, outdoor pool and so much more.

To view Tan's humble abode in all its glory, scroll through our gallery below.

Tan France home

Redfin

Can You Believe?

Aside from the fact Tan has a place to store his fashion books (because we're assuming he has a great collection!) with the spacious built-in shelving, this living area also features a beautifully-decorated tiled fireplace and french doors that lead into a patio.

Tan France home

Redfin

Chef's Kiss

Will Tan give co-star Antoni Porowski a run for his money? With this massive kitchen, we sure hope so! This are is not only inviting with its high cabinets, marble countertops and huge island but it's fit for a cooking aficionado.

Tan France home

Redfin

The S--t

The Queer Eye star's house features three and a half bathrooms, and this is just one of them.

Tan France home

Redfin

Stairway to Heaven

From the hardwood floors to the fanciful staircase railing to the natural lighting that hits the room, this is one amazing space.

Tan France home

Redfin

Fit for a King

The Netflix host's humble abode boasts three bedrooms. This one features french doors that lead out to the pool and a space big enough to furnish it with a couch and king-sized bed.

