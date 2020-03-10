Jenna Dewan Gives Birth! Relive Her Fairy-Tale Romance With Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan's family just became even more special!

Earlier today, the Flirty Dancing host announced the arrival of her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee. Jenna is also the proud mom to daughter Everly who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," the actress shared on Instagram. "Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

Steve also confirmed the news with a photo from the hospital room.

"In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same," the proud dad shared with his followers. "Welcome to earth star child."

It's a special moment for a very special couple who recently took their relationship status to the next level. During Jenna's baby shower last month, the Step Up star received a surprise proposal from her man that was described as "absolutely perfect."