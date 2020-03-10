Riverdale's KJ Apa Reveals the Important Life Lesson Luke Perry Taught Him

Luke Perry's legacy lives on in KJ Apa.

On Tuesday, the Riverdale star opened up to Mr. Porter's The Journal about his late co-star, who died last year after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. Despite only knowing each other throughout their time on the 2017 hit CW drama, Apa said that the beloved Beverly Hills: 90210 alum left a lasting impact on his life and even taught him an important lesson when it comes to living in the public eye.

"I think privacy is everything," the 22-year-old told the outlet. "I really do work hard on protecting my privacy, my home, my family, the people I love. Luke taught me that."

Between the suddenness of Perry's passing and the close bond that the on-screen father and son duo shared, Apa said that he had a "really hard time" accepting that the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor was gone.