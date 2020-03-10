Watch Kristen Doute Scream in Beau Clark's Face Ahead of Jax & Brittany's Wedding

"Crazy Kristen" is at it again.

Her latest victim? Stassi Schroeder's boyfriend, Beau Clark.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new Vanderpump Rules, Kristen Doute berates Stassi's beau for being distant amid her ongoing issues with the Next Level Basic author.

Of course, Kristen's timing couldn't be worse as they're out celebrating Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's upcoming nuptials. Despite the fact that Brittany and once-fired best man Tom Sandoval are having a sweet moment ahead of the wedding, Kristen finds herself making a scene over her romantic strife, with Beau as the outlet for her frustration.

"Are you good? Are you happy? Because, I feel like, you've been distant as f--k," the James Mae founder says to a blindsided Beau. "And, you're not my boy."

Before Beau has a chance to respond, Kristen reminds the casting director that they were friends before he started dating Stassi.

"I'm still your boy, it's just different," Beau defends. "I'm a different guy. Because, I'm growing in a relationship and she's my world. That's my number one."

Per Beau, he still loves his friends, but adds that Stassi is "all I care about right now."