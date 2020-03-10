Stand Out With These 15 Camo Looks (The Irony!)

by Mallory Carra | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020

The traditional use of camouflage is to blend in with your surroundings, but when it comes to fashion, the camo print is all about standing out.

Celebs like Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, and Jennifer Hudson have embraced wearing the bold pattern. And it comes in so many different forms now—you can sport your camo looks in chic booties, high-neck bikinis, and sequins dresses.

We've rounded up all the most fun and eye-catching ways you can wear the print. Shop below!

Chaser Camo Print T-Shirt

Want to try a new version of the camo print? Try it in blue! This soft cotton-blend crewneck T-shirt gives a blue tint to the well-known pattern.

$55
$29 Saks Off 5th
Dickies Camo Skirtall Overall

Combine overalls, camouflage, and a skirt in this Dickies skirtall that has all three looks in one. These camo overalls have adjustable racerback shoulder straps and lots of pockets.

 

$60 Urban Outfitters
Laurette Camo Pullover

Embrace the softer side of camouflage with this cozy pullover in a lighter version of the traditional print.

$130 Anthropologie
Bobeau Ribbed Knit Long Cardigan

You'll definitely make a statement in this long, stepped-hem cut knit cardigan with a bold camo print.

$54
$33 Nordstrom
Freestyle Camo High Neck Bikini

If you've ever wanted to wear camouflage at the pool, this one's for you. This bikini has a black camo print on the high-neck top and medium-rise bottoms.

$69 (Top) Athleta $59 (Bottom) Athleta
Rag & Bone Cotton Camo T-Shirt

Looking for a bolder look than regular plain camouflage? How about this red camo cotton crewneck T-shirt that will truly make you stand out in a crowd.

$115 Saks Off 5th
Asos Sequin Camo Mini Dress with Belt

Want to take camouflage to the next level? If you were thinking you wanted the print in sequins, then you'll definitely take a shine to this Asos sequined camo mini dress with a high neck and belted waist.

$135
$58 Asos
Steve Madden Berescue Backpack

Carry your essentials in this cute camo-patterned mini backpack that's covered in stylish studs. The straps are convertible and can be worn crossbody or regularly on your back.

$78 Amazon
Disney Mickey & Friends Camo Hoodie

Finally, you can combine your love of Disney and camouflage together! This tunic hoodie made from fleece fabric and features a vintage image of Mickey and the gang on the camo print.

$55
$39 Torrid
Caslon Camo Print Front Button Jacket

The casual and edgy front button jacket has an olive camo print with lots of pockets, a spread collar, and long sleeves. It's available in regular and petite sizes.

$59
$40 Nordstrom Rack
Color-Dipped Camo Scarf

Go beyond the usual camo print with this multicolor scarf that blends shades of green, blue, and yellow with the traditional camouflage you know and love.

$20 DSW
McKinley Bootie

Your toes can go camo with the Mia McKinley bootie's olive green camouflage style. It's available in sizes 6 to 10 at medium width.

$60 DSW
Koral Lustrous High Rise Legging

Sport the famous print in these leggings made from Koral's signature lustrous fabric, which provide a second-skin fit.

$96 Revolve $96 Banana Republic $80 Evolve
Retrofete Idan Sequin Jacket

Could camo sequins be a trend within this trend? Maybe. Here's another example of the pattern being expressed in sequins all-over this long-sleeved jacket.

$695 Shopbop $695 Revolve
Superdown Cade Camo Skirt

Rock the print in blue in a 100% cotton short skirt with a front zipper closure that's perfect for spring. 

$54 Revolve

Looking to embrace more spring trends? Check out spring things that aren't pastel and boss looks for the office.

