Dyson Just Launched the Hair Straightener of Your Futuristic Dreams

One of your most used hair tools just got a major update.

After changing the way we look at hair dryers and curling irons, Dyson has turned its attention to another one of your bathroom beauty staples: the hair straightener.

On Tuesday, the brand synonymous with high-tech vacuum cleaners and humidifiers among an array of other gadgets, unveiled its latest hair care creation, seven years in the making—the Dyson Corrale.

Named for its ability to gather hair together, the tool features patented "flexing plates" made from manganese copper alloy that, according to the company, flex around the hair and evenly apply heat and tension, resulting in less heat damage and color fading.

"Since we first started developing the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, we have continued to explore the science of style, seeking to understand what makes hair smooth, shiny and glossy, and what makes it dull, damaged and lifeless. We have been worried about the style results and heat damage from flat plate straighteners. Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only on the thickest part of the hair tress, the strands at the edges are not clamped, leaving them slack, unheated and leaving flyaways. It requires multiple passes on the same section of hair tress to give an even look, by which time excess heat may have caused reduced strength and less gloss," founder James Dyson said in a statement.