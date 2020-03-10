Joe Giudice Calls Coronavirus "Stupid" While Showing Empty Streets in Italy

After years behind bars, Joe Giudice is facing a different kind of lockdown.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star has been living in his native Italy since his deportation in October 2019. Giudice, who was married to Teresa Giudice for 20 years before their December split, previously spent more than three years behind bars, first as part of a federal prison sentence for fraud, and later while in ICE custody as he faced deportation.

Amid a global coronavirus outbreak that has killed thousands, Giudice's home country enforced a month-long country-wide lockdown this week, banning public gatherings, suspending sporting events, closing schools, preventing social gatherings and prohibiting travel beyond necessary work and health reasons or emergencies.

However, Joe was not pleased with the public response as he took to the streets to document the empty streets and urge people to "grow a set of cojones."

"Literally nobody out because of this stupid coronavirus," he said in an Instagram video. "It's like ridiculous. People are so scared. Unbelievable."