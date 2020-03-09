Mulan Star Yifei Liu Embodies a Real-Life Disney Princess at Red Carpet Premiere

Yifei Liu is channelling her inner Disney princess on the red carpet premiere of Mulan.

The 32-year-old actress stunned at the premiere of Disney's Mulan wearing a shimmering gold strapless gown embroidered with golden silk threads and sequins. To keep our eyes on the gown, the actress wore minimal jewelry except for earrings and wore her hair down in loose waves.

As for her makeup look, she also kept it minimal and natural, rocking only eyeliner and a peachy tint on the lips.

To make this fashion look even more majestic, the gold ensemble is accentuated by a breathtaking train from Elie Saab's Fall/Winter 2019 Haute Couture Collection.

Ahead of the Disney remake's premiere in Los Angeles, Calif. on Mar. 9, Liu sat down with E! News to discuss the upcoming film and what it means to her to be a part of it. "To show it on [the] big screen is my honor," said Liu of being able to embody the beloved character of Mulan.