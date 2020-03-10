Where Is the Hannah Montana Cast Now?

Once upon a time, there was nothing more popular than Miley Stewart and her pop star alter ego Hannah Montana.
When Disney Channel debuted a sitcom about an average teenage girl who just so happened to be living a double life as a world-famous pop star by night, the world had never heard of Miley Cyrus. But that all changed when Hannah Montana premiered on March 24, 2006 with 5.4 million people tuning, garnering the cable network the highest ratings in history.
Over the course of four seasons and 98 episodes, tweens everywhere became obsessed with Miley--both Stewart and Cyrus--making her and, to a lesser degree, co-stars Emily Osment and Mitchell Musso household names.
The series spawned four soundtracks, one to correspond with each season, a 3D concert film and a feature film (each with a soundtrack of their own, as well), turning Miley (the real one) into a pop star on par with Hannah's level of fame while returning her dad Billy Ray Cyrus (who played her father on the series) back into the spotlight over a decade after he scored a hit with the iconic "Achy Breaky Heart."
Since it's never a bad time to talk about Hannah Montana, and with Osment celebrating her 28th birthday on Tuesday, March 10, we thought we'd check in with the case of the show and see what the ones whose names don't rhyme with Smiley have been up to since the show signed off in 2011.
DISNEY CHANNEL/ISABELLA VOSMIKOVA/Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana / Miley Stewart)
The star of the show is now one of the most popular celebs in the world. The singer and actress went through a bit of a wild phase, chopping off her hair, famously twerking on Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV VMAs and appearing nude or scantily clad in photos and her "Wrecking Ball" video. Hey, she's just being Miley! After splitting from longtime boyfriend, if not longtime husband Liam Hemsworth, her co-star in The Last Song whom she married in a secret late 2018 ceremony, she continues to focus on life as a big time pop star with new love Cody Simpson by her side.
Jesse Grant/WireImage/Dan MacMedan/Getty Image
Emily Osment (Lilly Truscott)
After Hannah Montana ended its four-season run in 2011, the actress went on to voice characters on animated programs like Family Guy and Rainbow Brite and appear on shows such as Mom, Young & Hungry, Cleaners and The Kominsky Method. Her most recent series, Fox's Almost Family, was canceled after one ill-fated season. She also has her own music career.
Jesse Grant/WireImage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Earles (Jackson Stewart)
After Hannah Montana ended, the actor went on to star on shows such as Disney XD's Kickin' It, WTH: Welcome to Howler and Hotel Du Loone. In 2017, he married Katie Drysen.
Dean Hendler/Disney Channel/Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for RiverRock Films
Mitchel Musso (Oliver Oken)
The actor appeared on the show Pair of Kings and hosted PrankStars after Hannah Montana ended. In 2011, at age 20, he was arrested for a DUI, after which his character to be written off the former show and for the latter to be canceled. In recent years, he has continued to act and has portrayed characters on the animated programs Phineas and Ferb and Milo Murphy's Law.
Jaimie Trueblood/Disney Channel/Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Moises Arias (Rico)
In recent years, the actor has appeared on shows such as The Middle and Jean-Claude Van Johnson and movies such as Ben-Hur and Pitch Perfect 3. He'll next be seen in the Pete Davidson-Judd Apatow film The King of Staten Island.
Jeff Daly/Getty Images
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (Ashley Dewitt)
In late 2011, she starred in the Broadway revival of Godspell. She is also a singer—in 2012, the star opened for the Jonas Brothers Asia 2012 tour. In recent years, she has appeared on episodes of shows such as Baby Daddy and Charmed. In November 2018, she got engaged to boyfriend Scott Kline. The two tied the knot the following June with actress Uzo Aduba serving as the maid of honor.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/JB Lacroix/WireImage
Shanica Knowles (Amber Addison)
After Hannah Montana ended, the actress went on to appear on shows such as Melissa & Joey, The Young and the Restless and various TV movies, such as Life-Size 2.
DISNEY CHANNEL/ERIC MCCANDLESS/Getty Images
Cody Linley (Jake Ryan)
The star finished fourth on the the seventh season of Dancing With The Stars and released his debut album in 2012. He also continued his acting career—he appeared on two episodes of Melissa & Joey and in the TV movies Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.
Jesse Grant/WireImage/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Billy Ray Cyrus (Robby Ray Stewart)
Miley's onscreen and real-life dad continues to concentrate on his music career. In 2019, he earned his first No. 1 single after joining Lil Nas X on the official remix of the record-breaking smash hit "Old Town Road." In 2016 and 2017, he starred on the show Still the King.
David Livingston/Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Noah Cyrus
Miley's little sister appeared on six episodes of Hannah Montana. She began a music career in 2016 and released her debut single, "Make Me (Cry)." In 2018, she dated Lil Xan and they released the collaboration "Live or Die." The two broke up after a couple of months.
