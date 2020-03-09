How Audrina Patridge, Tess Holliday & Other Celebrity Moms Are Handling the Coronavirus Outbreak

Audrina Patridge, Tess Holliday, Bekah Martinez, and Tobie Gonzalez stopped by Daily Pop on Monday to dish on different parenting topics with Heather Dubrow—one of which is certainly weighing on the minds of many moms and dads: coronavirus.

In a segment called "Moms I'd Like to Know," Dubrow asked the group whether or not they were hesitant to send their kids to school or extracurricular activities, and they actually came to a surprising consensus.

"Kids are like germ machines. I'm constantly sick because of my kid going to school," Holliday, a model and mom of two said. "But I mean, as long as we're washing our hands and not putting our hands in our mouths and common practices that we do, I'm fine."

Patridge, who gave birth to a daughter in 2016, agreed, emphasizing the importance of thorough hand-washing.