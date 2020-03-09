Peter Weber's Unspoilable Bachelor Ending: Everything We Know

Finally, after two months of speculation, we're about to find out exactly what Peter Weber meant when he said the end of his season of The Bachelor could not be spoiled.

We got a hint of it during last week's broadcast of Women Tell All, when Chris Harrison said that "there is not a single person who knows how Peter's journey will end, not even Peter."

That sounds to us like confirmation of one of the theories we've had since the beginning: this week's live After the Final Rose will be more than just a reunion. Maybe we're about to watch Peter make a decision on live TV, or reveal that he's changed his mind on live TV. Maybe he'll dump one girl and propose to another, like Jason Mesnick did in season 13.

We won't know for sure until tonight or tomorrow, but for now, we do have quite a lot of evidence to mull over.