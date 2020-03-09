Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Officially Registers as Sex Offender After Arrest

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 9, 2020 1:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kenneth Petty mugshot

LAPD

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty is officially a registered sex offender. 

E! News can confirm the rapper's husband is now listed in the California database of sexual offenders. Petty's status as an offender is due to the fact that he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. 

According to court documents filed on Feb. 25 and obtained by E! News, Petty was indicted by a grand jury for failure to register as a sex offender upon his relocation to Los Angeles from New York. He plead not guilty.

The 42-year-old is currently out on $100,000 bond and awaiting his April 28 trial date. If convicted, Minaj's husband could face up to 10-years in prison

Petty's prior crimes include first-degree manslaughter, which he plead guilty to. He served seven years in a New York state prison and was released in 2013. 

Watch

Nicki Minaj May Be Getting Married Soon--Here's Why!

When Nicki's fans first learned of his sordid past, the rapper came to his defense. "He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship," Nicki wrote on social media in 2018, referencing Petty's accuser. "But go awf Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo."

Nicki and Kenneth eventually shut the haters down by obtaining a marriage license. They made their marriage official in October 2019. 

E! News has reached out to Minaj's rep for comment, but have not heard back.

Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Controversy , Celebrities , Crime , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.