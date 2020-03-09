Serena Williams' Daughter Is the Star of Her Adorable Morning Routine Video

Mommy and me!

Serena Williams just shared an adorable video with her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Instagram. The tennis star took to social media on Monday to show her fans her morning routine. In the video, Williams attempted to take viewers step by step through her process, but her daughter totally stole the show!

At the start of the video, Olympia could be seen talking to the camera as her mom asked, "You OK?"

Williams then told her Instagram followers, "So, usually I do my night routine, I never do my day routine or my morning routine. So, I wanted to show you my morning routine and Olympia wants to show you too."

As Williams continued sharing her routine, Olympia continued talking to the camera too! At the end of the video, the mother-daughter duo had a hilariously exchange when Olympia accidentally sprayed a beauty product into the air.

"Olympia," Williams said as the video ended.