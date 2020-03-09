Tina Fey Returning to Netflix With First Animated Series

Tina Fey is heading back to Netflix. After wrapping up Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, launching Mean Girls on Broadway (and making news that the Broadway musical based on her movie is becoming a movie), and announcing Girls5Eva on Peacock, Fey is back with Netflix for Mulligan.

E! News can confirm the new animated comedy series from Fey, Robert Carlock and 30 Rock, Great News and Kimmy Schmidt veteran Sam Means received a straight-to-series order of 20 episodes. Mulligan, created by Means and Carlock, follows the remainder of civilization rebuilding society following an alien attack. Bento Box Entertainment, the company behind Bob's Burgers, will provide the animation for the upcoming series. Netflix's official description reads, "After an alien attack destroys the earth, what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch. But can we get it right this time? And does anyone know how to, like, farm?"