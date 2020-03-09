Meghan Markle's Caped Final Royal Look Will Make You Green With Envy

For her final royal public engagement, Meghan Markle did not blend in.

Along with her husband, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex is set to officially step back from her royal duties at the end of this month and shift into life as a privately funded member of the royal family, permitted to earn her own income and pursue her own private charitable interests.

With the date looming closer, she and Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday for the annual Commonwealth Day service, an event they've attended together since just before their 2018 wedding. Not only does the event mark their final scheduled royal engagement before the transition date, but also served as a public reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton since announcing their royal exit.

With eyes all over the world watching, Markle stepped out dressed to impress in a vibrant emerald green monochromatic ensemble consisting of a caped Emilia Wickstead sheath dress, nude Aquazzura pumps and a green Gabriella Hearst top-handle purse. To complete the polished royal look, the former American actress donned a matching fascinator decorated with a netted accent by William Chambers.