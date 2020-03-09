The 3 Spy Games Finalists Face Their Toughest Challenge Yet in Finale Sneak Peek

And then there were three!

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's season finale of Spy Games where finalists Brock Thompson, Christina Randall and Chelsey Mori will face their toughest challenge to date.

"A spy's job is to collect intelligence. Tonight, you're going to take a test that consists of over 200 questions testing you on the information you should have learned or gathered during your time here," assessor Erroll Southers tells the final three in the clip. "The person with the least number of correct answers will be dismissed."

"You were given dossiers and told to record the details of your experience as well as gather information on your competitors," assessor Evy Poumpouras adds, before it's revealed they can use everything they've gathered in their dossiers during the test.