90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and the Case of the Missing Instagram

Geoffrey and Varya

These two are finally meeting…and both feel distance and awkwardness from each other and quite seem to figure out why. Is she not attractive to him? That's not it. Is he just nervous? Maybe. She thought he was robotic with no emotions.

After a reset in the car, the two got dinner together and Geoffrey wasn't really impressed with her choice of cuisine for him. Dinner took another turn when she asked him why she had to find out about his kids via social media.

Lisa and Usman

Lisa traveled to Nigeria, so viewers got to see more from Usman this week. He lives in one room with Usman and Giant, his roommates. He said he wants to be famous in America. While discussing Lisa with his friends (they were surprised), he described Lisa as very jealous and said she often direct messages his fans to stay away from him. For some reason, he decided it would be a wonderful surprise to bring his roommates to meet Lisa at the airport.

Once together, Usman said it was like heaven with Lisa. She said he's more handsome in person. He said she has more belly than he thought she would and he wished she had a bigger chest and smaller waist. However, she has a big heart, he said, so that's what matters.